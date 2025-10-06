AWM Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF $USRT

AWM Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 593.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $58.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

