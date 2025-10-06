Autumn Glory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 270.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after buying an additional 2,644,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2,543.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,234 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $31,591,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 462.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,090,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 896,555 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth about $27,749,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of RPRX opened at $36.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $578.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

