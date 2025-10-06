Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $945,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,544. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $135.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $138.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.