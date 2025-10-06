Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total value of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $234.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.20 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

