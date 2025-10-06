Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) versus enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Critical Survey

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) and Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares enCore Energy and Silver Standard Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enCore Energy -143.28% -19.23% -16.22% Silver Standard Resources 12.66% 4.99% 3.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for enCore Energy and Silver Standard Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enCore Energy 1 1 1 1 2.50 Silver Standard Resources 0 7 0 1 2.25

Risk & Volatility

enCore Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Silver Standard Resources has a consensus target price of $13.55, suggesting a potential downside of 41.97%. Given enCore Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe enCore Energy is more favorable than Silver Standard Resources.

enCore Energy has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Standard Resources has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of enCore Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Silver Standard Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enCore Energy and Silver Standard Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio enCore Energy $58.33 million 10.42 -$61.39 million ($0.35) -9.29 Silver Standard Resources $1.30 billion 3.63 -$261.28 million $0.78 29.94

enCore Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silver Standard Resources. enCore Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silver Standard Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the White Canyon District and Utah property package, including the Geitus, Blue Jay, Marcy Look, and Cedar Mountain projects located to the northwest of the White Mesa Mill at Blanding County, Utah. Further, the company holds a 100% interest in Dewey Burdock project comprises approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Gas Hills project consists of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres of unpatented lode mining claims located in Wyoming; and West Largo project consist of approximately 3,840 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico. Additionally, it holds a 100% interest in Ambrosia Lake – Treeline property consists of deeded mineral rights totaling 24,555 acres and unpatented mining claims covering approximately 1,700 acres; and Checkerboard mineral rights covering a land position of approximately 300,000 acres located in the Grants Uranium District. The company was formerly known as Wolfpack Gold Corp. and changed its name to enCore Energy Corp. in August 2014. enCore Energy Corp. is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Silver Standard Resources

SSR Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

