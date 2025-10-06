Financial Contrast: Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) vs. ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Evolution Petroleum 2.04% 2.42% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 0.00 Evolution Petroleum 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Evolution Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Evolution Petroleum has a consensus price target of $6.10, indicating a potential upside of 24.24%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Evolution Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Evolution Petroleum $85.84 million 1.97 $4.08 million $0.03 163.67

Evolution Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Volatility and Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.