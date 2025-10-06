SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,799 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,248,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.01. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

