GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7%

EW stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.