Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $251,500.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,792,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,154,521.76. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $78,600.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $190,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $143,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $49,750.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $74,550.00.

On Friday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $225,900.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $310,375.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,700 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $38,887.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $202,800.00.

Travelzoo Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.93. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 1,186.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Travelzoo by 1,242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 3,188.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 42,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

