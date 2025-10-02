iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Stake Trimmed by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HDV stock opened at $122.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.07.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

