Trust Co. of Vermont Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,675,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,402,000 after purchasing an additional 190,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,605,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,219,000 after purchasing an additional 568,565 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 7.2%

USMV stock opened at $95.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.77.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.