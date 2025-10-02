Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Position Reduced by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $216.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

