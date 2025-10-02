Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $574.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $519.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $579.73 and a 200 day moving average of $561.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,391 shares of company stock worth $20,836,514. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

