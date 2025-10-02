International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Holdings Lowered by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 4.3% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.29.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $286.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day moving average is $258.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

