Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Has $600,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2%

HON opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.34.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

