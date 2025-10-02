Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.75. The firm has a market cap of $539.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

