Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 168.1% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 9,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $356.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $356.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.65 and its 200 day moving average is $308.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

