Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $499.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

