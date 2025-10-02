J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Purchases New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,062,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,599,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $213.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.32. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.