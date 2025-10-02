First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 550 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 72.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.