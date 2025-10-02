Kennebec Savings Bank Sells 196 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kennebec Savings Bank reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.