UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Lowered by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $347.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $315.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

