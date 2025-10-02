Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

