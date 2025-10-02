Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

