Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Kennebec Savings Bank

Kennebec Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,283,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 90.8% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of PFE opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.