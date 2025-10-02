Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.58, for a total transaction of $20,722,402.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 206,718 shares in the company, valued at $35,468,674.44. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,314,430 shares of company stock worth $259,210,094. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $206.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

