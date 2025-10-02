Tanager Wealth Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GLD opened at $356.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.65 and a 200-day moving average of $308.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $356.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

