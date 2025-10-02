Clarity Financial LLC Has $729,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $94.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $94.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

