Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,443,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.5% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $614.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $738.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $594.86 and a 200 day moving average of $554.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $615.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

