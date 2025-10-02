Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $4.21 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $539.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

