jvl associates llc Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2,723.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,430,000 after buying an additional 1,364,183 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,788,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,297,000 after buying an additional 712,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,626,000 after buying an additional 264,054 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $495.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.87, for a total transaction of $7,088,152.16. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 482,505 shares in the company, valued at $199,211,839.35. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CAT opened at $480.99 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $485.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $434.48 and a 200 day moving average of $376.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

