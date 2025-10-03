Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$121.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$120.00 to C$121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$119.77.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$105.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$103.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.65. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

