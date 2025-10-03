Mark Smith Purchases 5,172 Shares of Billington (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Smith purchased 5,172 shares of Billington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 per share, with a total value of £14,740.20.

Billington Stock Performance

BILN opened at GBX 307 on Friday. Billington Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 233 and a 1-year high of GBX 519. The company has a market cap of £38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, analysts expect that Billington Holdings Plc will post 54.222973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

