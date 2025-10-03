Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Stock Price

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.90.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $199.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.