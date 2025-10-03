Immuneering’s (IMRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Immuneering from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Immuneering Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Feinberg acquired 7,500 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 149,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,339.98. The trade was a 5.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immuneering by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immuneering by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

