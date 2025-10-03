Assura’s (AGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 60 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 47.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.48. Assura has a one year low of GBX 35.24 and a one year high of GBX 50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Assura had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assura will post 3.5830389 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sam Barrell sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 48, for a total value of £16,393.44. Also, insider Jayne Cottam sold 1,017,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50, for a total value of £508,793.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,540 shares of company stock worth $125,674 and have sold 5,182,149 shares worth $258,872,495. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

