Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 to GBX 750 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,120 to GBX 1,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 925.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 1.1%

HFG stock opened at GBX 661 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £594.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,537.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 763.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 829.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 638 and a 12 month high of GBX 969.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 26.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hilton Food Group had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Food Group will post 62.3340321 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steve Murrells bought 12,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 659 per share, with a total value of £79,402.91. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world.

We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals.

