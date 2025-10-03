Life Settlement Assets A (LON:LSAA) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets A (LON:LSAA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Life Settlement Assets A Stock Performance
LON LSAA opened at GBX 1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.75. Life Settlement Assets A has a twelve month low of GBX 1.49 and a twelve month high of GBX 2. The stock has a market capitalization of £706,288.00, a PE ratio of 114.29 and a beta of -0.07.
About Life Settlement Assets A
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Life Settlement Assets A
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Settlement Assets A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Settlement Assets A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.