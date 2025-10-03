Life Settlement Assets A (LON:LSAA) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets A (LON:LSAA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Life Settlement Assets A Stock Performance

LON LSAA opened at GBX 1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.75. Life Settlement Assets A has a twelve month low of GBX 1.49 and a twelve month high of GBX 2. The stock has a market capitalization of £706,288.00, a PE ratio of 114.29 and a beta of -0.07.

About Life Settlement Assets A

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

