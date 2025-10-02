Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 411,137 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 411,137 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 4.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $71,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 22,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.72.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $142.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

