Vicus Capital Buys 5,586 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.59.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.