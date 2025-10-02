Sageworth Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after buying an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,599,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,051 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.51.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

