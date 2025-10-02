ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 1,919 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of ORCL opened at $289.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.78 and a 200 day moving average of $203.24. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $825.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research lifted their target price on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. The trade was a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.