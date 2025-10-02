Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 3,157 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

