Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

