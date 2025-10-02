PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the second quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $143.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $139.56. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

