35,433 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IJR opened at $119.18 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

