Riverview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Riverview Trust Co decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Riverview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3%

LOW opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.13 and its 200 day moving average is $233.78. The company has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

