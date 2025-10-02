Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 55 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $912.13 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 114.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $917.56 and a 200-day moving average of $928.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.11, for a total transaction of $1,003,875.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,516,928.77. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $724.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

