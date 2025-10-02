Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EFA stock opened at $94.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

