Lbp Am Sa Has $8.44 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lbp Am Sa lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,396 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $389,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

